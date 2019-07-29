Burleson man who presumably drowned in Lewisville Lake found in water about 30 deep

How to stay safe in the water and on a boat this summer Cynthia Holt, Urban Fisheries Biologist, Fort Worth, Texas Parks and Wildlife, talks about boat safety as she takes a ride on Lake Worth and in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cynthia Holt, Urban Fisheries Biologist, Fort Worth, Texas Parks and Wildlife, talks about boat safety as she takes a ride on Lake Worth and in Fort Worth.

A man whose body was found Sunday in Lewisville Lake has been identified by Tarrant County officials.

Clinton Andrew Hutson Tebbs, 32, of Burleson, was found by Texas Game Wardens about 2:20 p.m.

The Texas Game Warden dive team found Tebbs in about 30 feet of water after deploying a towable sonar device, according to Capt. Cliff Swofford, Fort Worth game warden.

Tebbs was on a party barge that entered into the no-wake zone near Pier 121, Swofford said. He jumped into the water without wearing a life jacket as the barge entered the no-wake zone.

People on the party barge tried to help the man get out of the water to no avail, Swofford said.

Game wardens and Lewisville fire and police officials searched for the man for about three hours Saturday night and resumed the search Sunday, Swofford said.