Video captures anxious moments between Southlake police and men with fake weapons

Men with weapons in Southlake, but the guns were fake Southlake, TX police responded to a report of men with weapons on Aug. 5, 2019. It turned out the men were shooting a music video with fake weapons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southlake, TX police responded to a report of men with weapons on Aug. 5, 2019. It turned out the men were shooting a music video with fake weapons.

Armed Southlake police officers shouted commands in tense moments Monday evening after responding to a report of men with assault weapons in a neighborhood, according to Southlake police body camera video released Friday.

“Do you have weapons,” a Southlake officer commanded who had exited her vehicle and pointed her weapon at the men.. “Step out where I can see you. On your knees. And your hands over your head.”

Quickly a man answered, “No weapons.”

The video was obtained on Friday by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram just days after Southlake police responded to a call of men with assault weapons in a neighborhood.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the video, one scared man added,”They’re airsoft. We’re here for a music video.”

The female officer shouted, “Do not reach for them even if they’re fake.”

Within seconds, more Southlake officers arrived on the scene and pointed their weapons at the young men.

Once Southlake police secured the scene, one Southlake officer inspected the weapons and noted that they were airsoft weapons.

“I just don’t want anything to happen,” one man told Southlake officers as he was led away from the men’s pickup truck.

The four men were briefly detained by authorities explained Monday evening that they were in Southlake to film a rap video, but they ended up going to the wrong house on the wrong street.

This is what Southlake police found Monday evening. They were airsoft replicas. Courtesy: Southlake police

No charges are expected to be filed, and the men were released.

The incident occurred just days after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in which 31 people were killed by suspects armed with assault weapons.

The Southlake incident began about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Ten Bar Court.

A resident called authorities to report there were four men with assault weapons taking photos in front of a home.

At the scene, the men obeyed the commands of the Southlake officers. One man was 18-years-old and another man was 20-years-old. The ages of the other two men were not available.

“We’re suppose to meet a cousin’s friend here,” one of the man said on the video. “We don’t know anyone in the neighborhood.”

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram fort-worth How pointing a BB gun got this man arrested February 20, 2018 03:16 PM