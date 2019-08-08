Report of 4 men with assault rifles draws Southlake police, but guns were fake

Fort Worth police field test body cameras In this October 2015 video, Fort Worth police talk about field testing body cameras. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this October 2015 video, Fort Worth police talk about field testing body cameras.

Fears of a massive gun battle were averted Monday in Southlake when officers quickly determined that what looked like assault weapons were actually replica air rifles.

Four men who were briefly detained by authorities explained that they were in Southlake to film a rap video, but they ended up going to the wrong house on the wrong street.

No charges are expected to be filed, and the men were released.

The incident occurred just days after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in which 31 people were killed by suspects armed with assault weapons.

The Southlake incident began about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Ten Bar Court.

A resident called authorities to report there were four men with assault weapons taking photos in front of a home.

Southlake officers quickly responded and found the men, who complied with the commands of patrol officers, police said.

As they investigated, Southlake police determined the men were wearing fake bullet-proof vests and they had weapons that were airsoft replica assault rifles. The “drugs” were bags of sugar made to look like drugs.

Southlake police officials commended the men for following the commands of officers, and the patrol officers for their attention to details.

“Take a good look at how realistic these weapons are,” police said in a Facebook post. “If your children or any of you have weapons like this, understand the type of response that will elicit from law enforcement. Be smart.”