Man shot by Grand Prairie police after pulling replica gun on officers, police say

A 39-year-old Grand Prairie man is recovering after he was shot by officers at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Officers began pursuing Christopher McGrew after one saw a “suspicious circumstance” in the parking lot of a business at South Great Southwest parkway and West Marshall Drive. The department did not specify what that “suspicious circumstance” was.

The officer at that time tried to arrest McGrew, but McGrew got into his vehicle and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, officers saw McGrew place what appeared to be a firearm out of the window multiple times, police said.





During the chase, McGrew abandoned the vehicle in the 2100 block of Bardin Road. Police chased him for about 200 yards, at which point McGrew allegedly pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at the officers, the department said.

Officers fired their weapons and hit McGrew. They rendered life-saving aid and McGrew was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, police realized the shotgun McGrew pointed at them was a replica, the department said.

McGrew will be charged with felony evading arrest and outstanding warrants.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.