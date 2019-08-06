Northeast Tarrant

Southlake police believe thief stole sunglasses from store; his family was with him

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. By
Up Next
Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. By

Southlake police asked for help Tuesday to identify a man accused of stealing a pair of Oakleys from a store on July 30, and he apparently brought along his family.

Authorities on Tuesday released several photos from a store surveillance camera in hope that someone would recognize him and contact police.

Detectives have blurred the faces of the woman and a girl in the photos because they were not sure if they were involved in the thefts.

The pair of Oakleys were stolen shortly before 1:30 p.m. on July 30 at the Sunglass Hut, 421 Grand Avenue East in Southlake.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, about 6 feet tall, with facial hair.

The man tried on several sunglasses, watched the clerks and tossed his wallet from hand to hand. Southlake police describe that as a diversionary tactic.

At some point, the suspect picked up a pair of Oakleys and he’s accused of shoving them in his pocket.

The theft is a Class B misdemeanor.

Anyone with information should contact Southlake crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.soutlake.tx.us or call 817-748-8915..

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  