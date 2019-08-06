Northeast Tarrant
Southlake police believe thief stole sunglasses from store; his family was with him
Southlake police asked for help Tuesday to identify a man accused of stealing a pair of Oakleys from a store on July 30, and he apparently brought along his family.
Authorities on Tuesday released several photos from a store surveillance camera in hope that someone would recognize him and contact police.
Detectives have blurred the faces of the woman and a girl in the photos because they were not sure if they were involved in the thefts.
The pair of Oakleys were stolen shortly before 1:30 p.m. on July 30 at the Sunglass Hut, 421 Grand Avenue East in Southlake.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, about 6 feet tall, with facial hair.
The man tried on several sunglasses, watched the clerks and tossed his wallet from hand to hand. Southlake police describe that as a diversionary tactic.
At some point, the suspect picked up a pair of Oakleys and he’s accused of shoving them in his pocket.
The theft is a Class B misdemeanor.
Anyone with information should contact Southlake crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.soutlake.tx.us or call 817-748-8915..
