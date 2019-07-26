Tips lead to an arrest in June 14 RaceTrac theft and assault

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Police have made an arrest in the June 14 assault of a convenience store clerk in Fort Worth.

Multiple tips led police to arrest Fabian Garcia, 28, police said on Twitter, after they asked the community for help in identifying the man shown in a video of the incident.

Police said in a press release that a man walked into a Fort Worth RaceTrac gas station June 14 and began hiding food in his clothing. They said surveillance footage shows the clerk walking up to the man, who punches him before grabbing a bag of chips and leaving the store in the 2900 block of Western Center Boulevard.

Store employees told police the man who committed the crime is known in the area as a troublemaker, according to the release.

