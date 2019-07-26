Fort Worth teens accused of robbery during drug deal gone wrong, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two teens remained in custody Friday accused of robbery during a drug deal gone wrong in a northeast Fort Worth neighborhood.

The 17-year-olds also are suspects in more than 20 other crimes ranging from burglary of a vehicle to aggravated assault, police said.

Jail records identified the suspects as Sal Martinez and Irvin Sepulveda-Miramontes.

The teens were arrested last week by patrol officers without incident.

Officers responded to a call about a person with a weapon at 10 p.m. July 18 in the 800 block of Cleckler Avenue.

Two teens later identified as Sepulveda-Miramontes and Martinez are accused of offering to sell some drugs to people. The police report does not identify what type of drug.

The people refused to buy the drugs and laughed.

One of the teens pulled out a handgun, pointed it at them and asked, “Do you think this is funny?,” according to police reports.

The suspects then took items from the people and fled the scene.

Officers who responded to the scene were able to find the suspects and took them into custody.

Martinez was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday in lieu of $91,000 bail, while Sepulveda-Miramontes was in the same jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Sepulveda-Miramontes faces five charges of burglary of a vehicle, four charges of aggravated assault and a theft charge. Martinez faces five charges of burglary of a vehicle, four of aggravated assault and one each of evading arrest, theft and failing to identify.