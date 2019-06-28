Armed teen accused of 30 car burglaries in Ryan Place, Berkeley, Mistletoe Heights

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 26 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Fort Worth teen could be responsible for at least 30 car burglaries in a neighborhood that a burglar has targeted since April, police said.

The teen, 19-year-old Eric Christian, was arrested Thursday on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon and was in possession of a stolen gun, police said.

Christian has confessed to at least 30 vehicle burglaries in the Ryan Place, Berkeley and Mistletoe Heights neighborhoods from April until this month, police said.

Christian is accused of stealing money, firearms and other items from cars.

In some cases, the burglar has pointed a handgun at victims or witnesses when he was confronted, police said.

Christian was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday in lieu of $7,500 bail.

He faces charges of burglary of a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to Tarrant County jail records.