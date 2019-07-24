Man taken into custody after holding police at bay for more than 3 hours in Texas home

How 911 calls are located Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.

A 29-year-old man held police at bay for more than three hours from a Richland Hills home early Wednesday before he surrendered without incident, Richland Hills police said.

The man was taken into custody about 3 a.m. from a residence in the 7500 block of Bridges Avenue in Richland Hills.

Richland Hills police did not identify the man.

No one was injured in the incident.

Richland Hills police responded to the call about 11:36 p.m. Tuesday.

A man had called authorities saying he was going to harm himself and he had a weapon, Richland Hills police said.

Richland Hills police established a perimeter around the home and negotiations began. Hurst and North Richland Hills police arrived at the scene to assist in the incident.

When he was taken into custody, the man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed, authorities said.