Northeast Tarrant
Man taken into custody after holding police at bay for more than 3 hours in Texas home
How 911 calls are located
A 29-year-old man held police at bay for more than three hours from a Richland Hills home early Wednesday before he surrendered without incident, Richland Hills police said.
The man was taken into custody about 3 a.m. from a residence in the 7500 block of Bridges Avenue in Richland Hills.
Richland Hills police did not identify the man.
No one was injured in the incident.
Richland Hills police responded to the call about 11:36 p.m. Tuesday.
A man had called authorities saying he was going to harm himself and he had a weapon, Richland Hills police said.
Richland Hills police established a perimeter around the home and negotiations began. Hurst and North Richland Hills police arrived at the scene to assist in the incident.
When he was taken into custody, the man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
No criminal charges are expected to be filed, authorities said.
Comments