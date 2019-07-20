Crime
Man reportedly in standoff with police in Watauga; neighbors told to stay inside
A distressed man who suggested he may have harmed himself or someone else has been inside his Watauga home and in a standoff with police Saturday afternoon.
It is not clear to police whether another person is in the house in the 6500 block of Loma Vista Drive, a Watauga police official told WFAA-TV, the Star-Telegram’s media partner.
The man called police at about 1 p.m.
Residents of Green Ridge Drive and Loma Vista Drive should stay inside, the official told WFAA.
