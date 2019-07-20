Man reportedly in standoff with police in Watauga; neighbors told to stay inside

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A distressed man who suggested he may have harmed himself or someone else has been inside his Watauga home and in a standoff with police Saturday afternoon.

It is not clear to police whether another person is in the house in the 6500 block of Loma Vista Drive, a Watauga police official told WFAA-TV, the Star-Telegram’s media partner.

The man called police at about 1 p.m.

Residents of Green Ridge Drive and Loma Vista Drive should stay inside, the official told WFAA.