Argument at Keller community pool ends in shooting; 2 suspects in custody, police say

Two Fort Worth men accused of trespassing at a community swimming pool in Keller face charges after a shot was fired Sunday night during an argument.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Keller police identified the suspects as James Roan, 21, and Christian Nolan, 22. Roan is accused of shooting at a person who was at the community pool.

Keller police responded to the call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Carriage Lane in Keller.

A resident told police several people were at the neighborhood pool trespassing and they were told to leave. A suspect later identified as Roan threatened to shoot the resident, police said.

As he drove away in a car, Roan is accused of firing one shot at the resident who was near the pool. The shot missed the resident, but hit an unoccupied vehicle.

Keller police officers who responded to the call found the suspects, who had left the scene.

Roan faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic warrants.

Nolan faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Roan remained in the Keller Jail on Monday, while Nolan was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth.