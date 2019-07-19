13-year-old boy shot teenager to death as he sat in vehicle in Dallas, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 13-year-old boy shot another teenager to death Friday morning in Dallas, police said.

The victim was sitting in a passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot about 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Denley Drive, near May Hall Street, Dallas police said.

The victim, whose name and age authorities had not released, and a teenage boy in the driver’s seat were in a vehicle when three assailants in a brown Dodge Caravan arrived, police said.

The 13-year-old boy approached the victim and opened fire, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver of the vehicle in which the victim sat sped off. It crashed into a light pole. The suspects drove from the scene. Beyond the 13-year-old shooter, the other assailants are a 20-year-old man and another 13-year-old boy, police said. Police had not announced arrests Friday afternoon.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that he suffered during the crash.