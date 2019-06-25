Local little league team wins final six games to capture USSSA World Series trophy

Tri Cities Knights: Top row, Stewart Fowler, Casey Duvak, Matt Stovall, Patchy; 2nd row, Zack Duvak, Knox Williams, Wesley Peters, Joshua Tillotson, Christian Choe, Cody Bural, Ryder Stovall; 3rd row, Maddox Fowler, Parker Duvak, Hagen Anderson, Nicholas Fergen Courtesy

A local little league baseball team from Hurst won the USSSA World Series, capping off a 6-0-1 record in Cedar Hill on Sunday.

The Under-7 team Tri Cities Knights tied its first game in pool play on June 20 with the Little Elm Rough Riders, 20-20, then finished with six straight wins. The Knights outscored their last six opponents by 26 runs.

@Gosset41 Tri Cities Knights from Hurst Tx travel to Cedar Hill Texas and took the USSSA World Series for the 7U division! Knocking off 2 previously undefeated teams, and out-scored their opponents 92-66! The Knights went 6-0-1 for the tournament going undefeated! pic.twitter.com/JK4ayKq7TE — Scott (@Scott83892846) June 24, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Coached by Matt Stovall (head coach), Casey Duvak, Patchy and Stewart Fowler, the Knights were appearing in their first world series. They knocked off two previously undefeated teams.

The Knights, who field 11 players, beat the Oak Cliff Rangers, 14-6, and walked off against the Grand Prairie Texas Rampage, 17-16, to end pool play on June 21, and entered bracket play as the No. 3 seed.

The Knights defeated the Duncanville Dodgers, 9-7, and hometown team Cedar Hill Hotshots, 11-3, on Saturday. A double-header rematch with the Rough Riders on Sunday resulted in 8-6 and 13-8 victories for the championship.

Players on the team include: Hagen Anderson, Cody Bural, Christian Choe, Peter Duvak, Zack Duvak, Nicholas Fergen, Maddox Fowler, Wesley Peters, Ryder Stovall, Joshua Tillotson and Knox Williams.