Woman’s body found in SUV in Grapevine Lake, police say

A sport utility vehicle belonging to a missing woman was found Friday morning in Grapevine Lake, police said.

Authorities pulled the SUV from deep and murky water about 3 p.m., and a Grapevine police spokeswoman said a woman’s body was inside.

A medical examiner will identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death. The police spokeswoman said her department believed the body of 66-year-old Joyce Payne was inside, but will seek confirmation from the medical examiner.

The vehicle was submerged about 400 feet from the shoreline near a boat ramp off Dove Loop.

Payne was last seen early May 3 in Grapevine. She was driving a 2003 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

After multiple searches in Grapevine and the lake area, a team using sonar equipment identified the vehicle submerged in the lake.

Dive teams confirmed the make, model and license plate number match the vehicle owned by Payne.

Grapevine detectives contacted Payne’s relatives.

Her husband, Bruce Peterson, previously told the Star-Telegram that his wife has suffered intense pain since having surgery on her right shoulder about a year ago. He said he woke up to find both his wife and her SUV gone.

“This is the worst thing that could have happened,” Peterson said in an interview after he reported his wife missing. “She hasn’t driven her vehicle in almost a year and I don’t expect she could have driven very far. She has no use at all of her right arm and her left is just as bad. She’s pretty depressed and she’s totally defenseless. She’s not been able to sleep and she’s worrying herself to death.”

Payne left her home without her purse, cellphone, money or medications.

