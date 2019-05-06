Grapevine police searching for woman, 66, missing since Friday

Husband talks about search for missing Grapevine woman Bruce Peterson says he woke up at 3 a.m. Friday and his wife, Joyce Payne, was missing. Her Chevrolet Trailblazer was also missing. She has been suffering severe pain since last year and rarely drives, Peterson said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bruce Peterson says he woke up at 3 a.m. Friday and his wife, Joyce Payne, was missing. Her Chevrolet Trailblazer was also missing. She has been suffering severe pain since last year and rarely drives, Peterson said.

The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Friday.

So is her husband, Bruce Peterson, 68.

Joyce Payne, 66, was last seen Friday and she drives a 2003 silver Chevy Trailblazer with the license plate number DV15449.

Payne left her home without her purse, cellphone, money or medications. She also missed an appointment at 11 a.m. Friday and hasn’t been in contact with her family since.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Payne has short blond hair and blue eyes.

Peterson said his wife has suffered intense pain since having surgery on her right shoulder about a year ago and family members were afraid that she may have to have surgery on her left shoulder, Peterson said.

Peterson said he awakened at 3 a.m. Friday and his wife was nowhere to be found.

“This is the worst thing that could have happened,” Peterson said. “She hasn’t driven her vehicle in almost a year and I don’t expect she could have driven very far. She has no use at all of her right arm and her left is just as bad. She’s pretty depressed and she’s totally defenseless. She’s not been able to sleep and she’s worrying herself to death.”

Joyce Payne, 66, has been missing from her Grapevine home since 3 a.m. Friday, when her husband, Bruce Peterson, said he awakened and found both his wife and her vehicle gone.

The couple lives less than a mile from Lake Grapevine, but a search of the area yielded no results, Peterson said.

“When I talked to her she was fine,” he said. “Nothing she said made me think anything was wrong. At this point I’m grasping at straws and don’t know which way to turn.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 817-410-8127.