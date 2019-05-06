Volunteers search for missing Houston girl, 4, near Bush Intercontinental Airport

Houston police searching for leads in abduction of 4-year-old Maleah Davis The Houston Police Department is searching for leads in the assault of Darion Vence and abduction of 4-year-old Maleah Davis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Houston Police Department is searching for leads in the assault of Darion Vence and abduction of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl from Houston who has been missing since Friday remained in effect Monday.

Maleah Davis was last seen by her stepfather, who reported to police that she was kidnapped. The stepfather said she was abducted by three unknown Hispanic men in a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab truck, Houston police said.

On Friday night, Maleah was with her stepfather, Darion Vence, and his 2-year-old son traveling to the airport to pick up the children’s mother, he told police. Vence said he heard a popping noise about 9 p.m. and pulled over somewhere in north Houston because he thought he had a flat tire, police said.

Vence told police three Hispanic men pulled behind his vehicle, made a comment about Maleah and then hit him in the head, which knocked him unconscious, police said.

Then, Vence woke up in the back of the blue truck with Maleah and his son, he told police. He reported he was in and out of consciousness until he and his son were eventually dropped off in Sugar Land on Saturday, police said. Maleah was gone.

Along with the truck, police are also looking for the silver Nissan Altima that Maleah was in with her stepfather. The car has temporary tags with the license plate 3092G9.

Media Briefing on Investigation into Missing Child Maleah Davis https://t.co/ce9ZdFrWUZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

On Monday, Houston police asked for help finding the girl from Texas EquuSearch, according to the search and recovery group.

Volunteers searched for Maleah in a wooded area near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. They also checked dumpsters in the area and handed out fliers around Sugar Land, according to KHOU-TV.

“Maleah recently underwent brain surgery, and is in desperate need of her medication, and constant care and medical attention,” Texas EquuSearch said in a news release. “Maleah was wearing blue jeans, a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket, and gray, white and pink shoes.”

Police previously said she is 5 years old but later corrected her age as 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.