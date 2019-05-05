Amber Alert: Houston police search for missing 4-year-old girl possibly taken by 3 men

The Houston Police Department is searching for leads in the assault of Darion Vence and abduction of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to say Maleah Davis is 4 years old. Police previously stated she was 5.

Houston police are looking for a 4-year-old girl who was possibly taken by three men late Friday

Maleah Davis was last seen by her stepfather, who reported to police that she was kidnapped. The stepfather said she was abducted by three unknown Hispanic men in a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab truck, Houston police said.

The license plates on the truck and the motive in Maleah’s disappearance are unknown, police said.

It’s believed the incident originated somewhere in north Houston.

“We are told Maleah has a pink bow in her hair & was wearing a light blue zip jacket, blue jeans and gray/white/pink sneakers,” police said on Twitter.

Anyone with information on Maleah’s whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

On Friday night, Maleah was with her stepfather, Darion Vence, and his 2-year-old son traveling to the airport to pick up the children’s mother, he told police. Vence said he heard a popping noise about 9 p.m. and pulled over somewhere in north Houston because he thought he had a flat tire, police said. Vence told police three Hispanic men pulled behind his vehicle, made a comment about Maleah and then hit him in the head, which knocked him unconscious, police said.

Then, Vence woke up in the back of the blue truck with Maleah and his son, he told police. He reported he was in and out of consciousness until he and his son were eventually dropped off in Sugar Land on Saturday, police said. Maleah was gone.

Along with the truck, police are also looking for the silver Nissan Altima that Maleah was in with her stepfather. The car has temporary tags with the license plate 3092G9.