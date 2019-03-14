Northeast Tarrant

Southlake officer recovering at hospital after he crashes motorcycle on freeway

By Mitch Mitchell

March 14, 2019 05:05 PM

A Southlake police officer was recovering at a local hospital Friday after he was involved in a single vehicle accident early Friday.

Police were alerted to the wreck about 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Texas 114 near the Dove Road exit, according to Brad Upmore, Southlake Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The freeway was closed for about three hours after the wreck and officers were still trying to determine the cause of the wreck Friday afternoon, Upmore said.

The officer, who has not been identified, was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive, Upmore said. The officer was conscious at the time of transport, Upmore said.

