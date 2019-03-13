This police K-9 almost lost his life in the line of duty. He’s back at work.

He’s back.

Koba, a two-year K-9 veteran of the North Richland Hills police department who was wounded and critically injured in a January standoff, has returned to duty.

The canine who received cards and gifts from well-wishers all over the world after he was shot went back to work just a few days ago, said Carissa Katekaru, a North Richland Hills police spokeswowman, in a Wednesday email.

Koba suffered a gunshot wound on Jan. 14 during an incident in which a man described as being suicidal fired at officers and was shot and injured by police.

North Richland Hills police have not received ballistic results to determine if Koba was shot by the suspect or a police officer.

A ballistic vest which Koba was wearing may have saved his life, North Richland Hills police have said.

Koba is a 4-year-old part Dutch Shepherd and part Belgian Malinois who is trained in patrol functions as well as in narcotics. He and his handler have been together for two years.

Koba is the younger of two K-9s on the force, North Richland Hills police have said. Breta is the veteran of the K-9 unit in the department.

North Richland Hills police were called about 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 14 to assist Watauga officers in a police chase that ended in the area of Caracas and Trinidad drives near Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills.





The suspect was identified as Jamie Ramirez, 47.

Ramirez showed a weapon during the pursuit and when he was stopped and got out of his car after briefly barricading himself in it, he confronted officers and refused to comply with their orders. That’s when K-9 Koba was released, a lesser lethal option, and the suspect opened fire and several officers returned fire, North Richland Hills police said Tuesday.

Koba was wounded during the incident.

Ramirez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.