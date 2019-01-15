Injured Texas K-9 ‘did well through surgery’,’ recovering, police say

A police K9 injured overnight during an officer involved shooting underwent surgery and was recovering Tuesday morning, police said.

Koba’s handler and Police Chief Jimmy Perdue were with him.





“K9 Koba did well through surgery,” according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

Koba was struck Monday night during an incident where a man was shot by police. Police did not provide any details.

The man was out of surgery at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

North Richland Hills police were called about 7:15 p.m. Monday to assist Watauga officers in a police chase that ended in the area of Caracas and Trinidad drives near Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills.

It is not clear where the chase began, said Sgt. Melissa Andrews, North Richland Hills police spokeswoman. The man barricaded himself in a vehicle and SWAT team members were called out to assist, Andrews said.

The man showed a weapon during the pursuit and when he confronted officers outside the vehicle and several officers opened fire, Andrews said.

The man who was shot was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment Monday, Andrews said. Officers also sought treatment for Koba who was injured in the incident, Andrews said.