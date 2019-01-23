He’s home recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered during a standoff

Injured police K-9 Koba is home.

The two-year veteran of the department who was shot last week during a standoff was home Wednesday recuperating from his injuries as support from all over the world continued to pour in for the youngest member of the department’s canine force.

“He has been incredibly strong throughout his recovery process,” said police Sgt. Melissa Andrews in an email. “Our K-9 team has been with him the entire time.”

Police released a photograph of Koba on Tuesday of the K-9 at home with his handler.

Koba was wearing a ballistic vest which police say may have saved his life.

North Richland Hills police were called about 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 14 to assist Watauga officers in a police chase that ended in the area of Caracas and Trinidad drives near Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills.

A suspect showed a weapon during the pursuit and when he was stopped and got out of his car after briefly barricading himself in it, he confronted officers and refused to comply with their orders. That’s when K-9 Koba was released, a lesser lethal option, and the suspect opened fire and several officers returned fire, police said. Koba was injured during the incident.

Koba was hit with at least two rounds, with one most likely being a ricochet. Police are conducting ballistic testing to determine if the K-9 was injured by the suspect or by officers returning fire.

Police identified the suspect as Jamie Ramirez, 47.

Ramirez was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, police said.

Koba, a 4-year-old part Dutch Shepherd and part Belgian Malinois, is trained in patrol functions as well as in narcotics..

Koba is the younger of two K-9s on the force, police said. Breta is the veteran of the K-9 unit in the department.