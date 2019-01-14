Northeast Tarrant

Man shot by NRH police treated at hospital; K-9 officer injured in incident

By Mitch Mitchell

January 14, 2019 10:07 PM

North Richland Hills police are investigating an incident that required one man to go to the hospital and for them to seek treatment for a K-9 officer.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

Police shot a man who was taken to the hospital for treatment Monday and officers have also sought treatment for a K-9 officer injured in the incident.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. in the area of Caracas and Trinidad drives near Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills.

Because of the ongoing activity, police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

