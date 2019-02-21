Armed, masked robbers targeting women in North Texas parking lots, police say

The parking lot robbers are at it again.

Two armed thieves with their faces concealed robbed two women Tuesday night in a Bedford apartment parking lot, adding to the growing number of parking lot holdups recently in North Texas.

Detectives say they believe the same two men have committed the holdups, targeting women either getting into or out of their vehicles in apartment complex parking lots. There have been more than 10 such robberies in the last few months in the western part of DFW.

“Everyone should be more aware of their personal security and report any suspicious or unusual behaviors,” Beford police Lt. James Hager said in an email Thursday. “If you are moving in and around parking lots, be watchful of anyone or vehicles operating close by. We rely heavily on the public during these instances to come together.”

Along with Bedford, authorities say the same thieves may have hit Euless, Hurst, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Haltom City.

Detectives have had very few leads to investigate as the robbers have not been caught on video and they’ve covered their faces.

“They might be sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot and waiting,” Euless police Sgt. Scott Peterson in a telephone interview Thursday.

On Tuesday night in Bedford, two holdups occurred between 9:39 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., one in the 2100 block of Murphy Drive and the other in the 2500 block of Meadowpark Circle a little more than a mile away.

Two thieves, one brandishing a handgun, walked up to women and stole personal property from them, Bedford police said. The robbers fled on foot.

On January 16, two men robbed a person at another Bedford apartment complex parking lot.

“Our detectives have reached out to other agencies in an effort to coordinate our investigations,” Hager said. “We have also had an ongoing outreach through our apartment complex association to educate their residents to our public safety concerns.”

In most cases, robbers have targeted women in parking lots, but men also have been robbed, Euless police said.

“In one of our cases, a male was a victim and in another case, a man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot when the suspects robbed them,” Peterson said Thursday.

The Euless robberies happened on Jan. 22 between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m. Each one happened in parking lots of apartment complexes within a four-block area, Euless police said in a news release.

The first robbery happened in the 800 block of East Ash Lane, the second in the 1200 block of Fuller-Wiser Road and the third in the 1500 block of Bear Creek Parkway, police said.

In each robbery, the victim was approached by two men. One of the men pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim and demanded money, police said.

All three victims told the men they didn’t have money, so the thieves took jewelry, credit cards and cellphones, police said.

About an hour later, another armed robbery was reported, this time in Arlington.

According to Arlington police, the robbery occurred in the 6500 block of Timbercreek Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Again, two men approached two victims and demanded their belongings. They took a picture and ran away, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies should call Bedford police at 817-952-2127 or Euless police at 817-685-1531.

This report includes information from Star-Telegram archives.