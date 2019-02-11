Grapevine schools evacuated after bomb threats, school officials say

Three Grapevine schools were evacuated Monday morning after school officials received bomb threats at all three campuses, school officials said in a social post.

No devices were discovered, but Grapevine police increased their presence on the campuses.

Students at Grapevine Middle School and Cross Timbers Middle School were evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. when school officials received bomb threats at offices. Staff members at iUniversity Prep also were evacuated after a threat was received.

Cross Timbers students were moved to the Mustang Activity Center while Grapevine Middle students were loaded on buses and moved from the campus.

K-9 units and Grapevine police swept the campuses for most of Monday morning.

All students and staff have re-entered the buildings. To see the communication that was sent to all parents and staff, visit https://t.co/Bl8AsnwusB pic.twitter.com/dsGKKkYy82 — GCISD (@GCISD) February 11, 2019

Grapevine police have not released any information on the threat.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Cross Timbers Middle school and staff were being allowed back on campus. A little later, students and staff members were allowed to return to the other campuses.

School officials reported all students and staff members were safe.

The GCISD send an email to parents and staff notifying them of the developments and said counselors were made available for students who wanted to discuss the morning events.

“Safety is our number one priority and we take any threat seriously in GCISD,” the email said. “We want to thank all of our students and staff for remaining calm during this time and for a safe and swift evacuation from our buildings.”