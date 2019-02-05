4 Denton schools locked down after threatening phone call

Four schools in the Denton Independent School District were locked down on Tuesday morning while a concerning phone call was investigated.

According to the school district, Braswell High School, Navo Middle, Bell Elementary and Paloma Creek Elementary were locked down.

“The threat has been investigated by the Little Elm Police Department, proven to be false and the lockdown has been lifted,” the school district said.

Lines of parents were seen outside the high school waiting to pick up students as rumors spread through social media. There have been no reports of injuries or arrests.

Julie Zwahr, spokeswoman for the Denton ISD, said a phone call was received at the Little Elm Police Department’s 911 center on Tuesday morning. The caller alleged that two people at Braswell High School might be in possession of a weapon.

Because of the high school’s close proximity to the other campuses, all four were locked down, she said.

Officers from multiple agencies went to the school and two people were detained for questioning, Zwahr said.

No weapon was found.