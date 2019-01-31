Parody Instagram account leaks code to school safe in Weatherford

The code to a safe at a North Texas high school was leaked online by person using a social media account impersonating the school district on Monday.

An Instagram account with the name “WeatherFordISD” posted the safe’s code, prompting police to respond to the school, according to the Weatherford school district.

At Weatherford High School, each classroom contains a safe with pepper gel and a safety vest inside. The safes are part of the school’s “Defender Program,” which allows select school staff to carry firearms.

In June 2018, the Weatherford school district voted to allow concealed carry for select personnel on campus. Those who elect to carry guns can keep them in a safe in their classroom.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

A spokeswoman for the school district said she could not say whether the guns are kept in separate safes or not.

“We cannot respond to questions that may jeopardize our safety processes, but I can tell you that our Guardian program was not compromised in any way today,” the spokeswoman said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police and officials searched the safes in the school and found one had been broken into. Pepper gel had been taken from inside.

Police remained on Weatherford’s campus “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the school district.

The can of pepper gel was later found after students came forward, the district said in a statement.

The social media account that posted the code online also made racist and troubling posts. The district said it reported the account to Instagram and it was removed.

The parody account posted a photo of a noose that was hung from a staircase at Weatherford High School earlier this month. On the post, the user had written a statement using a racial slur.

Several videos were also posted on the account showing fights between students at the high school.