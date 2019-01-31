Teenage girl arrested in connection to threats made against Hurst high school, police say

A teenage girl was arrested in connection to threats made against a Hurst high school Thursday.

The girl, who was not identified by police because she is a minor, made threats against L.D. Bell High School beginning on Jan. 9, according to Hurst police.

On Jan. 9, electronically transmitted threats went out to more than 15 students and staff members at 9:30 a.m., said Deanne Hullender, a spokeswoman for the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district.

The threats, which continued for three days, indicated there would be a shooting at the school, Hullender said.

Students were kept in classrooms for about an hour, a school official said.

The messages also mentioned bringing firearms and homemade explosive devices to the school. No evidence of weapons or explosives were ever found at the school and no actual danger to students or staff was uncovered during the investigation, police said in a press release.

After a three-week investigation, police took the teenage girl into custody. She was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth and charged with nine felony counts of Terroristic Threat.

“The Hurst Police Department would like to express our sincere appreciation to the faculty and staff of LD Bell High School and to the HEB Independent School District members for their generous support, cooperation, and patience while dealing with this incident,” police said in the press release.