Students receive more anonymous threats at L.D. Bell High School

Students at L.D. Bell High School have continued to receive anonymous and unsubstantiated threats at various times in the last 24 hours, police said Thursday.

Officers remained at the campus at 1601 Brown Trail as a precautionary measure, police Capt. Nate Duermeyer said Thusday in a news release.

“There is no lock down and classes continue as normal,” Duermeyer said in the release. “We can assure you that we are monitoring social media and are continuing to investigate the threats.”

Duermeyer said he could not disclose all details of the investigation.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district superintendent Steven A. Chapman notified Bell parents of the situation through emails Thursday morning.

“The district is working with local and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate any and all potential threats to student or staff,” Chapman wrote in the message. “The district is collaborating with local police departments to increase police presence on campuses if necessary.”

Chapman encouraged all students and staff members to report any information regarding a potential threat to an HEB ISD campus.

He also warned of possible repercussions, including criminal charges and expulsion.

“Parents, please help your students understand that making a threat against a school, even intended as a joke, is an extremely serious offense,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, more than 15 students and staff members at the school received the threats in electronically transmitted messages.

Students were kept in classrooms Wednesday morning for about an hour, a school official said.

The unsubstantiated threats were made against the students and staff by an unknown person, police said.

Officers were at the school performing a sweep of the campus and investigating.

The threats were received about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and indicated there would be a shooting at 9:59 a.m., said Deanne Hullender, a spokeswoman for the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district.

The school district emailed Bell High School parents on Wednesday, alerting them on what had happened.

Anyone with information should call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or tips could be submitted to http://www.469tips.com