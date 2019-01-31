Texas teen found dead in hotel bathroom last fall drowned in a bathtub, ME says

A Texas teen found dead in November in a Grapevine hotel bathroom drowned in a bathtub, according to a final ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.





The death of Creed Parrish, 15, of Abilene, was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s website.

The ruling was released this week after completion of toxicology results and other tests.

Parrish, a student at Abilene High School, was on a trip with other classmates for a thespian conference on Nov. 16 and was staying at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 2401 Bass Pro Drive in Grapevine, according to authorities.

He was found in a bathroom in room 731 at the hotel and pronounced dead at 7:38 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s website.

Grapevine police noted that there were no signs of foul play or that he had injured himself.

The Grapevine-Colleyville school district provided counseling immediately after the incident. Counselors from Abilene High traveled to Grapevine also to provide support.