Texas

Body found in creek is that of missing Ennis mother, police confirm

By Kaley Johnson

January 22, 2019 04:36 PM

Police confirmed Tuesday a body found in a creek is that of Emily Wade, a mother from Ennis.

A volunteer search team found the body Monday morning at Chambers Creek off Ensign Road in Ennis, police reported. The body matched the description of Wade, who has been missing since Jan. 5.

The body was taken to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office. On Tuesday, Ennis Police Chief John Erisman confirmed the body was Wade, WFAA-TV reported.

Wade, 38, had a 7-year-old daughter. She was last seen on Jan. 5 in Ennis, which is about 35 miles south of Dallas, NBC News reported. She was on her way to see a movie and have pizza with a co-worker.

“The Ennis Police Department would like to share our appreciation for all of the volunteers and assisting agencies that have spent countless hours over the past two weeks searching for Emily Wade,” police said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Emily Wade.”

Police said Wade may have been swept into the creek. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

