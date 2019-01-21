Fort Worth

Body discovered in creek matches description of missing Ennis mother, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 21, 2019 04:38 PM

A body found in a Texas creek Monday morning matches the description of a missing Ennis mother.
A body found in a Texas creek Monday morning matches the description of a missing Ennis mother. Courtesy: Ennis police
A body found in a Texas creek Monday morning matches the description of a missing Ennis mother. Courtesy: Ennis police
ENNIS

A body was found Monday morning that matches the description of a missing Ennis woman, police said.

WFAA-TV reported the body was that of Emily Wade, who was discovered by a volunteer search team at Chambers Creek off Ensign Road. Police said it matched the description, but the body was taken to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

Police said Wade may have been swept into the creek. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

Her car has not been discovered.

Wade went missing Jan. 5.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

northeast-tarrant

northeast-tarrant

  Comments  