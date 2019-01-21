Body discovered in creek matches description of missing Ennis mother, police say

A body was found Monday morning that matches the description of a missing Ennis woman, police said.

WFAA-TV reported the body was that of Emily Wade, who was discovered by a volunteer search team at Chambers Creek off Ensign Road. Police said it matched the description, but the body was taken to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

Police said Wade may have been swept into the creek. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

Her car has not been discovered.

Wade went missing Jan. 5.