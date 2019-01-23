Northeast Tarrant

Victim identified in fatal fire that caused $600,000 damage to NRH apartment complex

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 23, 2019 01:53 PM

A man found dead Monday afternoon in this North Richland Hills apartment fire has been identified.
A man found dead in the rubble of an apartment fire has been identified as Brady Morton, according to authorities and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday.

The blaze which is still under investigation caused $600,000 damage to the Hilltop Apartments, 6428 Iron Horse Boulevard.

Morton’s body was discovered in one of four apartment units destroyed by the blaze which occurred Monday afternoon. He died from inhalation of smoke and carbon monoxide, but a ruling on the manner of death is pending.

A passing motorist reported the fire shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at the complex.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found four apartments engulfed in flames.

High winds spread the flames throughout the apartment building, fire Lt. Warren Egerton said in a news release.

No other injuries were reported.

Fort Worth firefighters battled a fire at the Xander Apartments in west Fort Worth on New Year's Day. Fire officials said six apartments had smoke or water damage and more than a dozen people were displaced.

