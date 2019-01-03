Paramedic was out on the job when his home went up in flames, claiming his 6 dogs

A paramedic was on his job helping others Thursday when he was told that he was the one who needed help.

The paramedic and his wife lost everything in a fire at their home in the 600 block of Live Oak Drive, including their dogs, according to authorities.

The paramedic has asked that his name not be used to protect the family’s privacy, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman. Nobody was home when Mansfield firefighters arrived about 3:45 a.m.

“When our units arrived, fire was through the roof,” said Jeffrey Smith, Mansfield Fire Department spokesman.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a preliminary investigation indicates it might have been electrical, a firefighter said.

“When he came home he was still in his uniform,” Smith said. “It just shows that no one is immune from this type of tragedy.”

The paramedic’s wife, who is a nurse at a local hospital, was working at the time, and the couple did not have any children, Zavadsky said. Six dogs died in the fire. MedStar representatives went to the scene of the fire to offer their support, Zavadsky said.

“It’s the loss of his pets that’s most devastating,” Zavadsky said. “Those pets were very close to him.”





The paramedic has been working with MedStar for 12 years, Zavadsky said. The family has received temporary shelter while planning their next step. His MedStar co-workers are assisting with their immediate needs and will continue to support them through their recovery, Zavadsky said.

MedStar paramedic, Mansfield nurse lose home, 6 dogs in fire https://t.co/nWKo9q5Y4b — Christopher Siron (@ChrisSiron) January 3, 2019

“There has been an outpouring of support from our team members,” Zavadsky said. “But we realize they could use a day or two to figure out what they need. So we are waiting until we see what we can do to help more.”





The family is grateful for all the prayers that have been sent their way, Zavadsky said.

“He especially wanted to thank the members of the Mansfield Fire Department for their response,” Zavadsky said.