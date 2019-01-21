One found dead in North Richland Hills apartment complex fire, official says

Firefighters discovered a person dead Monday afternoon in an apartment complex fire, a fire official said.
The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.
No other injuries have been reported.
The wind-driven fire caused extensive damage to four apartment units at the Hilltop Apartments in the 6400 block of Iron Horse Blvd. The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Cause of the fire was under investigation.
Firefighters remained on the scene.
