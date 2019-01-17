Northeast Tarrant

Officers pull woman out of burning truck in fiery wreck during Haltom City police chase

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 17, 2019 08:24 AM

A woman was injured late Wednesday when her truck was hit by a suspect’s vehicle during a police chase in Haltom City.
A woman was injured late Wednesday when her truck was hit by a suspect’s vehicle during a police chase in Haltom City. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
A woman was pulled out of a burning truck late Wednesday after her vehicle was hit by a suspect’s vehicle during a police chase, according to a news report.

The wreck occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Denton Highway near Northeast Loop 820.

Police told KDFW-TV the woman was attempting to drive her Dodge pickup into a parking lot when a man in a Honda Accord crashed into her traveling about 90 miles per hour.

Officers managed to pull the woman out of the truck and she was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not available Thursday morning.

The suspect who suffered minor injuries also was taken to a hospital. He faces charges of evading arrest and possibly driving while intoxicated.

Police had not released the name of the suspect.

 

