Officers pull woman out of burning truck in fiery wreck during Haltom City police chase

A woman was pulled out of a burning truck late Wednesday after her vehicle was hit by a suspect’s vehicle during a police chase, according to a news report.

The wreck occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Denton Highway near Northeast Loop 820.

Police told KDFW-TV the woman was attempting to drive her Dodge pickup into a parking lot when a man in a Honda Accord crashed into her traveling about 90 miles per hour.

Officers managed to pull the woman out of the truck and she was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not available Thursday morning.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The suspect who suffered minor injuries also was taken to a hospital. He faces charges of evading arrest and possibly driving while intoxicated.

Police had not released the name of the suspect.