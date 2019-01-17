Officers pull woman out of burning truck in fiery wreck during Haltom City police chase

A woman was pulled out of a burning truck late Wednesday after her vehicle was hit by a suspect’s vehicle during a police chase, according to a news report.
The wreck occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Denton Highway near Northeast Loop 820.
Police told KDFW-TV the woman was attempting to drive her Dodge pickup into a parking lot when a man in a Honda Accord crashed into her traveling about 90 miles per hour.
Officers managed to pull the woman out of the truck and she was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not available Thursday morning.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The suspect who suffered minor injuries also was taken to a hospital. He faces charges of evading arrest and possibly driving while intoxicated.
Police had not released the name of the suspect.
Comments