Driver arrested, passenger speeds away during traffic stop, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 02, 2019 02:18 PM

Manuel Maturino of Grand Prairie (left) and Jake Craft of Euless were arrested early Wednesday after a traffic stop in North Richland Hills and a police chase through Tarrant County cities.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

A man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was arrested early Wednesday during a traffic stop, but his passenger sped away from officers, North Richland Hills police said.

The passenger led police through several North Texas cities before Grand Prairie police officers used spikes to disable the vehicle. The chase ended in Arlington and the man was arrested, police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported during the arrests or chase.

The incident began shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Northeast Loop 820 access road when a patrol officer stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation, and the officer discovered the motorist was wanted in Grand Prairie on an assault charge.

Police identified the motorist as Manuel Maturino, 34, of Grand Prairie.

As he was being arrested, one of the two passengers in the vehicle moved behind the wheel and sped away.

The chase ended on Interstate 30 near Ball Park Way in Arlington.

The driver who sped away and was later arrested was identified as Jake Craft, 29, of Euless. He faces a charge of evading arrest and is wanted by U.S. Marshals for a probation violation, according to police.

The second passenger was released.

