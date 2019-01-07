Crime

All lanes of Interstate 30 now open at Cooks, police have suspect in custody

By Nichole Manna

January 07, 2019 03:22 PM

All lanes eastbound and westbound are closed at Cooks Lane due to an “ongoing police activity,” the Fort Worth Police Department said on Twitter.
FORT WORTH

All lanes eastbound and westbound on Interstate 30 were closed for a short time at Cooks Lane due to “ongoing police activity,” the Fort Worth Police Department said on Twitter.

Police reopened the freeway shortly after placing a suspect in custody, a few minutes after the initial alerts were distributed.

Scanner traffic earlier indicated there was a police chase that ended in this area.

The SWAT team is on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.

