All lanes of Interstate 30 now open at Cooks, police have suspect in custody

All lanes eastbound and westbound on Interstate 30 were closed for a short time at Cooks Lane due to “ongoing police activity,” the Fort Worth Police Department said on Twitter.

Police reopened the freeway shortly after placing a suspect in custody, a few minutes after the initial alerts were distributed.

Scanner traffic earlier indicated there was a police chase that ended in this area.

The SWAT team is on the scene.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.