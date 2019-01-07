Fitzgerald withdraws his name from consideration for Baltimore police commissioner

After an NAACP call for the Baltimore mayor to withdraw her nomination of Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald for Baltimore’s police commissioner job, the Fort Worth police chief has taken his name out of consideration for the post.

He did so in a tweet early Monday on the Fort Worth Police Department Twitter account.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Fitzgerald had decided not to continue to pursue the Baltimore position or whether he was considering a police chief position in any other cities.

Fitzgerald was scheduled to undergo a confirmation hearing where he would have been asked questions by members of the Baltimore City Council. A hearing last Monday was postponed because of a family emergency.

The NAACP’s request that the mayor’s nomination be withdrawn came after The Baltimore Sun found that Fitzgerald overstated some of his accomplishments in Allentown and Fort Worth on his résumé.

This morning an email was sent to police department employees announcing that the chief had withdrawn his consideration for the job. "The Chief is grateful for the support he has received from the local citizens and the department," the email read.






