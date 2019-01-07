Fitzgerald withdraws his name from consideration for Baltimore police commissioner

After an NAACP call for the Baltimore mayor to withdraw her nomination of Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald for Baltimore’s police commissioner job, the Fort Worth police chief has taken his name out of consideration for the post.
He did so in a tweet early Monday on the Fort Worth Police Department Twitter account.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Fitzgerald had decided not to continue to pursue the Baltimore position or whether he was considering a police chief position in any other cities.
Fitzgerald was scheduled to undergo a confirmation hearing where he would have been asked questions by members of the Baltimore City Council. A hearing last Monday was postponed because of a family emergency.
The NAACP’s request that the mayor’s nomination be withdrawn came after The Baltimore Sun found that Fitzgerald overstated some of his accomplishments in Allentown and Fort Worth on his résumé.
This morning an email was sent to police department employees announcing that the chief had withdrawn his consideration for the job.
“The Chief is grateful for the support he has received from the local citizens and the department,” the email read.
Fitzgerald failed to tell the entire story when he claimed to have reduced crime rates in Fort Worth, according to reporting from The Baltimore Sun and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Overall crime dropped 5.5 percent and the rate for serious offenses fell 8 percent from 2015 to 2017, the most recent year data is available, according to Fort Worth crime reports.
But FBI data show that decline was fueled largely in decreases in thefts and burglaries. Crime rate data from 2016 and 2017, the two full years of Fitzgerald’s tenure, show overall violent crime rose about 6 percent, the homicide rate was up 9 percent and aggravated assaults increased almost 8 percent. Data for 2018 has not been released.
In his résumé for the Baltimore job, Fitzgerald also said he initiated “the largest active Body Worn Camera program in Texas,” which he claims he launched. Fort Worth was one of the first North Texas cities to use body cameras, but the program was piloted in 2010 and has been expanded annually since 2011, before Fitzgerald arrived, according to Star-Telegram archives and a presentation from the department available on the U.S. Justice Department’s website.
The program is also not the largest. In Houston 2,650 cameras are worn by 4,491 officers, a Houston city spokeswoman told The Sun. Fort Worth has about 1,700 officers.
In Allentown, Fitzgerald touted his expansion of the police and fire 911 services and the city’s camera system. He served as the city’s chief from December 2012 until he moved to Fort Worth in October 2015.
Former Allentown Assistant Chief Dan Warg told The Morning Call the physical 911 facility did not expand during Fitzgerald’s tenure. He worked as the department’s liaison to the 911 Center before Fitzgerald’s arrival. While the surveillance camera network expanded under Fitzgerald, the program began before his arrival, Warg said.
Fitzgerald claimed about a 25 percent increase in cameras during his time in Allentown, which the Morning Call reported as accurate. Allentown was not the first Pennsylvania city to initiate a body camera program, as Fitzgerald claims on his résumé, the Morning Call reported.
The city’s program started under Fitzgerald in 2015 with about 10 officers in the pilot program, but Richland Township in Bucks County, near Philadelphia, was already using body cameras in 2014.
This story includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
