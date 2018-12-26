South Hurst is under-served. How these projects hope to change that

Plans are in the works to build housing for the growing senior population, provide employment and housing to veterans and bring in new businesses to south Hurst, an under-served area of the city.





Hurst officials are working with Gardner Capital on plans that would continue the revitalization of the Highway 10 corridor.

During a recent city council meeting, resolutions were approved for Gardner Capital to move forward with the development and investment projects, and the council also supported Gardner Capital’s application for tax credits.

John Palmer, vice president of business development at Gardner Capital, told council members, “We are very bullish in this city. We’ve demonstrated that we want to attract others focused on this area. We see a need to invest now, not five or 10 years from now.”

Palmer said the company’s decision is based on recommendations from the 2017 Sustainable Neighborhoods plan from the consulting firm Catalyst Commercial. The plan identified areas in Hurst in need of improvements.

Gardner Capital has a 25-year history of helping revitalize cities throughout the United States.

Mayor Henry Wilson said he and council members are eager to move forward with the projects.

“Gardner Capital wants to build in Hurst, but they also want to partner with us, and we support that,” Wilson said.

Development is underway in south Hurst, as Gardner is building the Provision at North Valentine on Bedford-Euless Road, which will have apartments at market rates but also apartments that people on limited incomes can afford. The construction should be finished in 2019.

The apartments will have amenities such as granite counter tops and energy-efficient appliances. The complex will also have a pool and clubhouse.

There is also a need for more housing for senior citizens and veterans, and Gardner is proposing to build the Gala at Central Park, a 94-unit gated community for senior citizens along West Pipeline Road, which will allow older adults to “age in place.” Palmer said the project is valued at $20 million.

Another component of the development in south Hurst involves creating employment and housing opportunities for veterans, and Gardner is working with Team Recon Realty on that project.

“This is not just about revitalizing Hurst. It is about revitalizing Hurst as a community,” said Andy Williams of Team Recon Realty.

“We are putting a positive light on veteran integration.”

Mayor Wilson added that the proposed project for veterans could also include a museum and a veterans park.

Wilson said he spoke to officials at Bell, one of the largest employers in Tarrant County, who are enthusiastic about the development near the company.