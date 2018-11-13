Another Texas city is banning short term rentals over complaints of trash and noise

Hurst is banning short term rentals after city officials said they received complaints about noise, trash and other problems.

On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to ban short term rentals on the first reading of an ordinance that prohibits the practice.

City manager Clay Caruthers said the council will have a second reading of the ordinance on Dec. 11, and the ban will take effect on that date. Enforcement will begin six months later.

“We feel a six-month period will give property owners an ample opportunity,” he said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Mayor Henry Wilson said that short term rentals are like having a hotel in someone’s home, a use that is not allowed in Hurst.

”There are some good ones, but there are also a lot of bad actors that make it bad for everyone else. The best thing to do is to just outlaw them,” Wilson said.

The city identified 22 homes that are used for short term rentals.

The ordinance is similar to those in other cities, defining short term rentals as leasing out property for less than 30 days. There is an exception for homeowners who are “leasing back” their homes.

In September, Grapevine banned short term rentals, and faced a backlash from property owners who sued the city, alleging that they were never told that the practice wasn’t allowed.

But the property owners got a reprieve after a district judge issued a ruling saying Grapevine harmed the property owners and created hardship for them by not allowing them to rent out their homes.

The case is set for trial in April.