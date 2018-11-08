Officials identify Tarrant County Jail inmate accused of killing alleged child molester

A 42-year-old Fort Worth man jailed last month on a charge of assaulting an elderly man now stands accused of killing one of Tarrant County’s most notorious accused child molesters inside the jail.

David Faustino Flores was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of murder, according to Mike Simonds, Senior Chief of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Flores is accused of killing 76-year-old Clinton Don Simpson of Keller, who was accused in 2007 of molesting 12 children — 11 girls and one boy — at “Mr. Don’s Whistle Stop,” a miniature train station and track, which at that time, was operated and owned by Simpson in his backyard.

For years, Simpson had been in state hospitals because he had been been found incompetent to stand trial.

Clinton “Don” Simpson Courtesy Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

“He was recently found competent and returned,” Samantha Jordan, a spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, said in an email Thursday.

Simpson died from blunt force injuries to his head and his death was a homicide, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s report indicated the injuries occurred at 100 N. Lamar St., the Tarrant County Jail.

Sheriff’s officials referred all questions regarding Simpson’s death to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating.

Officials with the Texas Rangers could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Flores was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Oct. 8 and subsequently charged with injury to the elderly, according to court records. He was accused of striking an elderly man with his hand on Oct. 7.

Court officials said Simpson was returned to the Tarrant County Jail for independent evaluations and a competency hearing because his defense attorney asserted he was still incompetent. Jail records show Simpson returned on July 10.

Simonds said inmates accused of certain crimes, including offenses against children, “are housed separately for their own protection.” He declined to elaborate.

“There are many, many variables in regards to classifications,” Simonds said.

Bond in the murder case against Flores is set at $50,000.

In addition, court officials on Wednesday held Flores’s bond on the unrelated injury to the elderly charge as insufficient because of the latest offense he’s accused of. He’s now being held without bond in that case.

Court records show Flores had a relatively minor record in Tarrant County.

He previously received two years deferred adjudication probation for criminal trespassing in 2000, a six-day jail sentence for misdemeanor evading arrest in 2006, and a fine for theft under $50 in 2007.





A Simpson relative who asked not to be identified said Thursday that the family had many questions and grave concerns, but declined to comment further.