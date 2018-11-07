She was gone too long and forgot the tuna so Fort Worth man killed girlfriend, police say

A Fort Worth man faces a murder charge, accused of strangling his 59-year-old girlfriend because she’d been gone to the store too long, then forgot to bring home tuna.

Ricky Thompson, 41, is being held in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $35,000.

Fort Worth police received a 911 call at 8:19 p.m. Saturday regarding a domestic disturbance at the Cavile Place apartments in the 4900 block of Calumet Avenue, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by homicide Detective E. Pate.

Two officers working off-duty at the location were told by several witnesses that a man was assaulting a woman inside one of the apartments.

The officers knocked on the apartment’s front door several times but didn’t receive an answer. One of the officers had then gone to the back door to knock when Thompson suddenly opened the front door and was detained by the second officer.

When asked by the officer where the woman was, Thompson said she was upstairs sleeping, the affidavit states.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found Darcy Martin unresponsive on a bed with marks around her neck consistent with strangulation or suffocation, the affidavit states.

Despite attempts to revive her, Martin was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:12 p.m.

A witness told homicide Detective Jerry Cedillo that Thompson had moved in with Martin seven or eight months ago. On Saturday evening, the witness told police, she saw Martin run from her apartment, then Thompson chase her down.

“He then grabbed her from behind and dragged her back to her apartment,” the affidavit states.

Another witness told Cedillo she saw a man arguing with Martin outside of an apartment and heard the man ask, “Where the (expletive) have you been?”

The witness told police she heard Martin reply that she’d been out walking around and enjoying herself. She said the man pushed Martin and then grabbed her by the back of the neck and took her inside. The witness said she next heard a struggle inside the apartment and Martin asking for help from upstairs.

In an interview with Pate and Cedillo, Thompson acknowledged arguing with Martin outside of her apartment and taking her back inside, the affidavit states.

“Thompson told us that he and Martin began to argue because she was gone to Family Dollar for two hours and when she did come home, she had forgotten the tuna fish,” Pate said.

Thompson told the detectives that he pushed Martin away from him several times but never admitted to harming her, the affidavit states.

He said when he heard police knocking at the door, he told Martin to answer it but she “passed out on the bed,” Pate wrote in the affidavit.

Thompson also acknowledged that no one else was inside the apartment with the couple prior to officers arriving, the affidavit states.

Though Martin’s cause and manner of death were still listed as pending Wednesday, the affidavit states an exam of the woman’s body by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office found fractures in the neck and throat area consistent with strangulation and that police have been informed Martin’s death will be ruled a homicide.

Thompson was arrested on a murder warrant on Monday. Police have asked that his mugshot not be released at this time.

