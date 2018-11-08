Keller miniature train man accused of molesting children killed in jail attack

One of the most notorious child molesters in Tarrant County died Wednesday morning from injuries he suffered while he was in custody, according to Tarrant County reports.

Cliniton Don Simpson, 76, of Keller, was pronounced dead at 3:09 a.m. Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday.

Simpson who for years had been in state hospitals because he had been been found incompetent to stand trial died from blunt force injuries to his head and his death was a homicide, according to a ruling by the medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s report indicated the injuries occurred at 100 N. Lamar St., the Tarrant County Jail.

The assault occurred Wednesday and another inmate is accused, said David McClelland, a spokesman with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in a Wednesday telephone interview. He referred all other questions to the Texas Rangers who are investigating the homicide, McClelland said.

Officials with the Texas Rangers could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Lisa Mullen of Fort Worth, Simpson’s criminal attorney, also could not be reached Thursday morning. Mullen had declined to comment to the Star-Telegram in May citing a gag order in the case that was in place.

Twelve children including 11 girls and one boy accused the Keller man of molesting them in 2007 at “Mr. Don’s Whistle Stop,” a miniature train station and track, which at that time, was operated and owned by Simpson in his backyard.





Simpson surrendered to authorities in October 2007 just days after several parents called 911 and reported the possibility of “inappropriate touching” of pre-school-age girls, Keller police told the Star-Telegram in 2007.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Simpson on the charges in December 2007.





Simpson was the owner of Mr. Don’s Whistle Stop at his Keller home in the 8700 block of Buckner Lane, where he had hosted parties for school-age children for years. The park was closed in 2007 after officials discovered that he was operating it without a proper business permit.





In a 2002 Star-Telegram article on Mr. Don’s, Simpson told a reporter he began hand-building his miniature trains more than 30 years ago.

The miniature train traveled on more than 1,000 feet of track in the backyard of his Keller home.

