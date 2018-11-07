Colleyville sees boost in sales tax despite construction on Colleyville Boulevard

Although some businesses along Colleyville Boulevard have closed or relocated as construction continues, the city says sales tax is up 4 percent compared to a year ago.
“We are seeing a fairly significant increase from last year,” assistant city manager Mark Wood said. “We were anticipating a 1 percent increase, but we are beating that quite a bit.”
The $38.2 million project to widen Texas 26 to six lanes should be finished in 2019.
Teddy’s Bigger Burgers closed, but the Londoner restaurant moved from its Colleyville Boulevard location to a vacant building along Texas 121. Calling it a “win-win situation,” Wood said restaurants are looking at the former Londoner site, but he did not provide names because negotiations are underway.
In January, the city launched an incentive program to encourage people to frequent the shops and restaurants along Colleyville Boulevard, and Wood said the program has helped to bring in more sales taxes.
The city has issued grants for advertising, gave gift cards to residents and rewarded the school that collected the most receipts from the corridor with a $5,000 donation for its PTA.
A campaign underway that provides grants for advertising will double the amount when a business donates to a nonprofit.
