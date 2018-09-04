British pub says ta-ta to construction-plagued location, but not to Colleyville

The Londoner, the popular British-themed restaurant pub, announced Tuesday morning on Facebook that it has closed its location at 5150 Colleyville Blvd., aka Texas 26.
But in that “There’ll always be an England!” spirit, it’s not going to be gone from Colleyville for long. It’s just moving to someplace a little less plagued by what seems to be never-ending construction to widen the boulevard.
“The construction on Highway 26 which has continued for over a year and a half has affected our business significantly and the financial burden of continuing to operate during this construction was one we could no longer bear,” the Facebook post says in part.
“We had the opportunity this summer to snap up a new location in Colleyville on Highway 121,” the post continues. “We are extremely grateful for the timing, as that means The Londoner will still be in Colleyville!!”
The Facebook page already reflects a new address: 5120 State Highway 121. According to Yelp, that’s the now-former location of Dallas Craft Co.
Dallas Craft Co. also had a Keller location, which recently changed to the Doube Barrel Saloon. One look at Double Barrel’s Facebook page, and you’ll see that “Double Barrel” is a bit of a double-entendre. (Just in case you miss at least part of the point, the Facebook tag is @Devour.Swig.Admire,) Dallas Craft Co. still has a rlocation in the Colony.
But back to the Londoner. According to the Facebook post, the Highway 121 location is undergoing a remodel and some menu changes. Management hopes for a late-September opening but target dates can be hard to hit.
The Londoner’s Colleyville location opened in late summer 2013 with a mix of British, American and international fare (here is a place where chips and salsa are followed by “bubble & squeak” on the “shared plates” portion of the menu; there are also items such as a “Tower of London burger” and “Guinness cheese steak”). In his review, Star-Telegram contributor Andrew Marton praised the British atmosphere: [”It] should be called the local British Museum of authentic English pub interior decorating,” he wrote, adding that “Everywhere you look, there is a Notting Hill’s garage sale worth of photos of Queen Elizabeth; a pre-Diana, pre-gray-haired Prince Charles; Elton John and Freddie Mercury.”
The chain was founded in the mid-1990s in Addison but Barry Tate, who was raises in Britain. At the time the Colleyville location opened, it was the chain’s fifth location; it’s down to three, with a Rockwall location in addition to Addison and Colleyville. A Fort Worth location got as far as having a sign in a window on University Drive south of TCU, but it never came to fruition.
This report includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
