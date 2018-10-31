Aviation Maintenance students at TCC

Tarrant County College students are enthusiastic about the sheet metal class they are taking at the award winning Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics
Delta Airlines and Tarrant County College partner for maintenance training

By Elizabeth Campbell

October 31, 2018 02:02 PM

FORT WORTH

Delta Airlines and Tarrant County College are joining forces to train aircraft maintenance technicians to meet the growing demand for workers.

Tarrant County College was one of 37 schools chosen for the program, according to a news release.

The program is offered at the Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation & Logistics at Alliance Airport.

Delta selected schools based an assessment of equipment and facilities, the level of hands-on training and the quality of teaching. Delta will provide aircraft components and systems to be used as training aids along with technical data and lesson plans. Graduates will have enhanced opportunities to apply for positions with the company.

