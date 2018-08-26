One person was killed Sunday morning in a traffic crash on Texas 121 in North Richland Hills, police said.
One person was killed Sunday morning in a traffic crash on Texas 121 in North Richland Hills, police said. Courtesy: North Richland Hills police
One person was killed Sunday morning in a traffic crash on Texas 121 in North Richland Hills, police said. Courtesy: North Richland Hills police

Northeast Tarrant

Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle accident on North Richland Hills highway

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 26, 2018 07:25 AM

NORTH RIHCLAND HILLS

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle traffic wreck on Texas 121, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the fatal accident which was reported at about 5 a.m.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Patrol officers responded to the major accident in the eastbound lanes of Texas 121 just northwest of North East Mall in Hurst.

Police did not release any other details on the crash.

Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Two unidentified victims have died after a semi truck got into a wreck with a Trinity Railway Express train Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Two other people had life-threatening injuries, according MedStar.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

  Comments  