Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle accident on North Richland Hills highway

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle traffic wreck on Texas 121, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the fatal accident which was reported at about 5 a.m.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Patrol officers responded to the major accident in the eastbound lanes of Texas 121 just northwest of North East Mall in Hurst.

Police did not release any other details on the crash.

Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said.