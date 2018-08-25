2 dead after dump truck collides with TRE train and explodes, authorities say

Two people were killed in a crash between a dump truck and a Trinity Railway Express train on Saturday afternoon, according to multiple police departments and MedStar.
The crash happened shortly after noon at 12500 Calloway Cemetery Road — near Trinity Boulevard and North Collins Street — when a dump truck drove through the crossing as a westbound train was passing, Mark Bell, a DART spokesperson said.
The two people who were inside the dump truck were killed in the collision. Multiple TRE passengers were also injured, Arlington police said.
Officials originally said the crash involved a semi.
In all, 11 people were taken to area hospitals, according to emergency medical personnel. Two were listed in critical condition and three were listed in fair condition.
The train conductor was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
Six people were listed in good condition while 30 others were treated and released after being taken to a safe area by MedStar’s AMBUS unit, a special vehicle designed for the mass transport of injured individuals. Vehicles from The T also helped take patients to safe areas, according to Matt Zavadsky of MedStar.
Authorities did not immediately know what caused the accident, but Fort Worth police reported that the truck exploded on contact with the train. When officers arrived on scene, the dump truck was on fire. Windows of the train blew out and the front of the locomotive was damaged.
The locomotive and two passengers cars are no longer operable, Morgan Lyons, DART spokesperson said. All three compartments are expected to be towed by Saturday night.
Crews will check the tracks to see if repairs need to be made, Lyons said.
Multiple authorities including the Fort Worth fire department, Dallas Area Rapid Transit police and Arlington Fire and Rescue responded to the accident, diverting traffic on Farm to Market 157 Saturday afternoon.
The names of the deceased won’t be released until their next of kin have been notified.
A shuttle bus was set up between the Bell and CentrePort Stations in Tarrant County to aid those people who depend on the TRE train service for transportation.
