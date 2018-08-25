2 dead after semi truck collides with TRE train and explodes, authorities say

A crash between a semi truck and a Trinity Railway Express train Saturday afternoon left two dead, according to multiple police departments and MedStar.
The crash happened shortly after noon at 12500 Calloway Cemetery Road.
Arlington police said there were two people who died inside a commercial truck. There were multiple TRE passengers who were also injured, Arlington police said.
In all, 11 patients were taken to area hospitals, according to emergency medical personnel. Two patients were listed in critical condition and three were listed in fair condition.
Six patients were listed in good condition while 30 others were treated and released after being taken to a safe area by MedStar’s AMBUS unit, a special vehicle designed for the mass transport of injured individuals. Vehicles from The T also helped take patients to safe areas, according to Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman.
MedStar initially reported that one person was dead.
Authorities did not immediately know what caused the accident, but Fort Worth police reported that the semi exploded on contact with the train.
Multiple authorities including the Fort Worth fire department, Dallas Area Rapid Transit police and Arlington Fire and Rescue responded to the accident, diverting traffic on Farm to Market 157 Saturday afternoon.
The names of the deceased won’t be released until their next of kin have been notified.
