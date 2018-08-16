This Back to School fair has it all: backpacks, haircuts, bounce houses and hot dogs

As students prepare to return to school with a fresh start to a new year, the Birdville school district is helping out with its annual Refresh BISD Back to School Health Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum, 6108 Broadway Ave. in Haltom City.

Students who pre-registered for the event will receive a free backpack with school supplies. Also, free haircuts, eye exams and sports physicals are available to those who pre-registered. Free hot dogs will also be available.

And though students had to pre-register for the school supplies, haircuts, and exams, Julie Orebaugh with the City of Haltom said everyone is welcome to come by and enjoy the bounce houses and have a hot dog or two.

Said Alex Ng, Refresh Coordinator for the Community Enrichment Center: “The mission of Refresh BISD aims to help get stu­dents ready for the school year, connect families with their community and in the process transform our cities. Our goal is to provide an opportunity to help families physically, relationally and spiritually.”

The Community Enrichment Center is coordinating the event with participating cities, churches, civic groups and businesses.

Orebaugh said they are expecting about 2,500 elementary and middle school students in the Birdville ISD, which includes Haltom City, North Richland Hills and Richland Hills.

The event will include more than 400 volunteers. Orebaugh said the district raised over $75,000 throughout the year to help with costs.

Refresh BISD began in 2015 through the visions of New York pastor Steven Dilla and North Richland Hills pastor Jay Bruner. The plan was to help families physically, relationally and spiritually through volunteers, area churches, community resources and sponsors.

Last year at the event, 1,560 students from 14 schools received backpacks/supplies, along with 152 eye exams, 365 haircuts, and 3,000 bibles distributed.

For more information, or to learn how to help or donate, visit www.refreshbisd.com.